POCO is all set to launch a new budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser image of the handset, confirming that it will have a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch screen. Separately, MySmartPrice has shared new renders of the POCO M3, reiterating the design details of the upcoming phone. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

As per the teasers and leaks, the POCO M3 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be available in Black, Yellow, and Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 will have a triple rear camera system that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will pack an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?