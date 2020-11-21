Last updated on Nov 21, 2020, 01:59 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO is all set to launch a new budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser image of the handset, confirming that it will have a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch screen.
Separately, MySmartPrice has shared new renders of the POCO M3, reiterating the design details of the upcoming phone.
Here's our roundup.
As per the teasers and leaks, the POCO M3 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It will be available in Black, Yellow, and Purple color options.
The POCO M3 will have a triple rear camera system that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will pack an 8MP selfie snapper.
The POCO M3 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 will be announced at the launch event on November 24. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
