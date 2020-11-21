Huawei is working to launch a new Mate X2 foldable phone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing some of its key details. According to the listing, the Mate X2 will come with 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support. A recent leak also confirmed that it will offer support for 66W fast-charging.

Design and display Huawei Mate X2: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Huawei Mate X2 will feature an in-folding design with an edge-to-edge screen, a 'holdable' wing, and a built-in stylus. On the rear, it will offer a quad camera unit. The phone will have an 8-inch flexible OLED main screen and a secondary 4.5-inch OLED display on the outside for previewing notifications and other quick actions.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Huawei Mate X2's quad rear camera module will reportedly comprise a 40MP primary sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is expected to offer a 32MP+16MP dual-lens setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Mate X2 will draw power from a 5G-ready Kirin 9000 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?