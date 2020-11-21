Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S models in India. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings an all-new animation engine, dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, and a revamped control center. It also comes with improved permission management for apps, enhanced privacy protection, an updated Settings app, and Dark Mode 2.0.

Details about the update

The update carries build number V12.0.1.0.QFGINXM for both the devices. It is a stable beta version, which means the roll out is happening in a phased manner. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Redmi Note 7, 7S: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S feature an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they pack a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Both the devices bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The Redmi Note 7S also has a similar setup but with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets house a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood