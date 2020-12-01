Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Extreme Edition of the ZTE Axon 20 5G - the world's first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The handset has a leather back panel, 'Axon' lettering below the camera module, and packs 12GB of RAM. However, specifications-wise, it is the same as the standard Axon 20 5G. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition: At a glance

Like the standard ZTE Axon 20 5G, the new Extreme Edition features an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with the selfie camera embedded in the display. On the rear, the leather-covered panel packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) under-screen camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?