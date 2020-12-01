Samsung is expected to launch an affordable Galaxy A32 5G phone in the coming weeks. In the latest update, tipster @OnLeaks has shared renders of the handset, revealing its key design features. As per the images, the Galaxy A32 5G will feature a plastic body, quad rear cameras, a waterdrop notch design, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will have a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the non-curved panel will house quad cameras and an LED flash unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will have a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it will have a single camera but its specifications are not clear at present.

Internals Under the hood

The hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy A32 5G are fairly limited as of now. However, it is expected to come with an entry-level 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?