As part of its Reno5 5G series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant OPPO has announced the Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G models in its home country. Both the handsets come with an in-trend punch-hole design, 5G-enabled chipsets, a quad rear camera system, and 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 5G series features a glass body with a punch-hole design, sleek bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The top of the phones and the camera housing has a fluorescent coating which glows in the dark. The Reno5 5G bears a 90Hz, non-curved 6.43-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen while the Pro version has a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with curved screen edges.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G house the same quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, they have a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter. You can record videos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the Reno5 Pro 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and a 4,350mAh battery. The devices come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and support 65W wired fast charging. They also offer support for all the latest connectivity features.

Information How much do they cost?