OPPO Reno 5 series of smartphones is expected to be launched in China on December 10, an official post on Weibo has suggested. The upcoming range will reportedly include the Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+ models. A recent tip-off had revealed that the Reno5 line-up will come with 90Hz AMOLED screens, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 series: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO Reno5 series will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 'Reno Glow' lettering on the rear panel. The vanilla Reno5 will bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while both Reno5 Pro and Pro+ will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. All the three models will have a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno5 and Reno5 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP shooters. The Reno5 Pro+ will have a similar arrangement but with a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and another 2MP snapper. On the front, the trio will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G, a Dimensity 1000+, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset, respectively. Under the hood, the devices will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. The Reno5 will pack a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro and Pro+ models will get a 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. They will also support 65W wired fast-charging.

Information What about the price?