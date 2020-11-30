OPPO is expected to launch its Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+ models in China on December 10. In the latest development, tipster @TechnoAnkit1 has shared the key specifications of the upcoming handsets. As per the leak, the Reno5 series will come with 90Hz AMOLED screens, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 series: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 series of smartphones will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. However, the Pro models will have curved screen edges. The vanilla Reno5 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while both Reno5 Pro and Pro+ will bear a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. All three models will have a Full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Reno5 and Reno5 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP shooters. The Reno5 Pro+ will also offer a similar arrangement but with a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and another 2MP snapper. For selfies, all three handsets will have a 32MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+ will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G, a Dimensity 1000+, and a Snapdragon 865 chipset, respectively. The Reno5 will pack a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro and Pro+ models will get a 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The trio will also support 65W fast-charging. Under the hood, the handsets will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

Information What about the pricing?