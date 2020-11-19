Expanding its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Realme has introduced the 7 5G model at a virtual event in the UK. The phone is priced at £279 and will be up for grabs starting November 27. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Dimensity 800U processor, a 120Hz display, and a 48MP quad rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7 5G: At a glance

The Realme 7 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in a single Baltic Blue color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?