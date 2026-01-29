Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana help RCB humble UPW: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru openers Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana stood tall with the bat against UP Warriorz in Match 18 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Chasing a target of 144 runs, Harris and Mandhana hammered fifties to power RCB. Notably, RCB won the contest by 8 wickets in just 13.1 overs. Harris shone with 75 runs. Mandhana scored an unbeaten 54.

Duo A brilliant 108-run stand between the two RCB scored 63 runs in the powerplay overs with Harris charging. She scored 48 off 27 balls. Mandhana started watchfully at the other end. In the 7th over, Harris completed a fifty off 28 balls. She continued to score freely thereafter. Mandhana also opened up and slammed Chloe Tryon for 3 successive fours. In the 10th over Harris perished as Mandhana guided RCB home.

Harris 5th WPL fifty for Harris Harris scored an explosive 37-ball 75. Her knock had 13 fours and 2 sixes. Playing her 30th WPL match, Harris has raced to 809 runs at 31.11. She hit her 5th fifty. Former UPW batter Harris was bought by RCB in the WPL 2026 auction. In the 2026 season, she has 228 runs at 28.50. She hit her 2nd fifty.

Mandhana Mandhana slams her 6th WPL fifty, surpasses 900 runs Mandhana's unbeaten knock of 54 had 8 fours and 2 sixes. She consumed 27 balls and struck at 200. In 34 WPL matches, Mandhana now owns 936 runs at 29.25. She has hit six fifties. Mandhana owns 290 runs from 8 WPL matches this season at 48.33. She registered her 2nd fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has 208 runs versus UPW (50s: 2).

Feats Partnership feats attained by the duo Harris and Mandhana registered their 2nd century-plus stand of the season against UPW. Notably, this was RCB's 2nd century-plus stand against UPW overall in the WPL. RCB Women posted their sixth century-plus stand in WPL (any wicket), as per ESPNcricinfo. It's also their 4th century-plus stand for the opening wicket in the tournament.

Record Mandhana enters record books Mandhana is now involved in the joint-most century stands in WPL. She equaled Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians. Batters involved in most century stands in WPL: 5 - Nat Sciver-Brunt 5 - Smriti Mandhana* 4 - Meg Lanning 4 - Shafali Verma 4 - Hayley Matthews