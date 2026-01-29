WPL 2026, Nadine de Klerk claims 4/22 versus UPW: Stats

Lanning (41) looked set for a big innings but was dismissed by de Klerk, who took her wicket on her very first delivery in the game in the ninth over. This ended a brilliant 74-run partnership between her and Deepti. Amy Jones (1), making her debut for UPW, also fell prey to de Klerk's bowling in an eventful outing. De Klerk bowled a brilliant final over, taking two more wickets and helping RCB restrict UPW to 143 runs.

Numbers

De Klerk races to 15 WPL scalps this season

With this performance of 4/22 from her 4 overs, de Klerk now owns 17 WPL scalps from 9 matches at 14. She picked up her 2nd WPL four-fer. In the ongoing season, de Klerk has raced to 15 scalps from 8 matches at 13.53, as per ESPNcricinfo. She is the first bowler to take multiple four-fers this season. De Klerk is just the 2nd RCB bowler with two four-plus wicket hauls in WPL after Shreyanka Patil (3).