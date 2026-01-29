WPL 2026, Nadine de Klerk claims 4/22 versus UPW: Stats
What's the story
In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, UP Warriorz (UPW) set a target of 144 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match which is being played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, saw RCB pacer Nadine de Klerk shine with four wickets. Captain Meg Lanning and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were instrumental with a solid opening stand. It was de Klerk who broke the stand before swinging the contest in RCB's favor.
Performance
De Klerk shines for RCB against UPW
Lanning (41) looked set for a big innings but was dismissed by de Klerk, who took her wicket on her very first delivery in the game in the ninth over. This ended a brilliant 74-run partnership between her and Deepti. Amy Jones (1), making her debut for UPW, also fell prey to de Klerk's bowling in an eventful outing. De Klerk bowled a brilliant final over, taking two more wickets and helping RCB restrict UPW to 143 runs.
Numbers
De Klerk races to 15 WPL scalps this season
With this performance of 4/22 from her 4 overs, de Klerk now owns 17 WPL scalps from 9 matches at 14. She picked up her 2nd WPL four-fer. In the ongoing season, de Klerk has raced to 15 scalps from 8 matches at 13.53, as per ESPNcricinfo. She is the first bowler to take multiple four-fers this season. De Klerk is just the 2nd RCB bowler with two four-plus wicket hauls in WPL after Shreyanka Patil (3).