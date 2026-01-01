'Daldal' review: Watchable, but could have been so much more

Bhumi Pednekar -led Daldal, out on Prime Video , is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. An Abundantia Entertainment production, it's created by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu) and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni. Ambitious and engaging in parts, the seven-episode series features a promising, dependable ensemble, but loses itself midway through. Here's our review.

Plot Can DCP Rita catch a dangerous serial killer? Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, Daldal stars Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, one of the few women in the Mumbai Crime Branch. She's tasked with hunting a ruthless serial killer who's been terrorizing the city. Her male colleagues raise doubts over her qualifications, and her inner demons threaten to swallow her alive. Can Rita catch the killer before time runs out?

#1 Positives: The cast doesn't offer a chance to complain Abundantia Entertainment (Sherni, Breathe) rarely goes wrong with its casting choices. Geeta Agrawal Sharma, who's been such a comforting presence in projects like Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail, finally gets to break the mold. She essays Sub-Inspector Mhatre, a dedicated, kind officer. Chinmay Mandlekar, Samara Tijori, and Saurabh Goyal also impress in supporting roles, while Rahul Bhat leaves a strong impression in a cameo.

#2 Compelling and never overbearing with its messaging The misogyny that infests workplaces is a significant theme of Daldal, one that it effectively underlines without ever going overboard. Rita's rapid rise to the top post seems like a "PR move" to her colleagues; as men, they can't fathom being secondary to a woman. Men acquire positions by virtue of their talents, but women's success must always be needlessly dissected.

#3 Makers whip up a moody, grim atmosphere Rain has been a recurring metaphor in cinema, and what better city than Mumbai to capture both the delight and doom rain brings? Rain becomes a powerful character in Daldal and gradually steers the story. Nearly every murder is accompanied by lightning, thunder, and an unmistakable, crushing sense of doom. This atmospheric tension syncs well with the show's dark, gloomy, despondent tone.

#4 Negatives: Lacks logic and feels artificial After a hook-worthy start, Daldal begins to struggle. The killer's identity is revealed prematurely, and it fails to startle or shock us. As the episodes progress, the number of victims increases, and the murders start becoming a lot more ludicrous and frustratingly convenient. Everything is too easy for the killer, and all logic is thrown out of the window. There are no real stakes.

#5 We struggle to connect with the lead character We struggle to feel for Rita because she's often rude, dismissive, and even callous. Flashback scenes about her childhood trauma, meant to provide important context, come across as jarring and out of place, thus failing to leave any impact. It also doesn't help that the series is riddled with clichés. Every time it tries to soar, the painfully predictable choices pull it back.