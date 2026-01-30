Iran readies defenses as Trump's US 'armada' nears

Iran has declared its readiness to defend itself against the United States , which has been threatening a military attack. Simultaneously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to hold high-level talks in Turkey , stated Esmaeil Baghaei, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, according to Al Jazeera. This diplomatic effort is part of regional attempts to dissuade the US from launching an attack on Iran.

Defense posture Iran's military readiness and diplomatic efforts Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Iran is focusing on its military preparedness. Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior member of the Iranian negotiating team, said on Wednesday that Tehran's priority is "200% readiness to defend our country," according to state media. This comes after recent exchanges with the US through intermediaries. The Iranian army has also bolstered its capabilities by adding 1,000 new "strategic" drones to its arsenal.

Military display Iran's military strength and public sentiment The Iranian army's new drones include suicide, combat, reconnaissance, and cyberwarfare-capable aircraft that can strike fixed or mobile targets on land, air, and sea, according to the army. Army commander Amir Hamati said the army's agenda is to maintain strategic advantages for fast combat and decisive response. Meanwhile, media reports state that public sentiment in Iran is mixed. Some support the government's defensive posture, while others fear that another conflict would bring destruction.

Advertisement