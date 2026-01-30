PT Usha's husband V Srinivasan passes away
What's the story
V Srinivasan, the husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, died early on Friday. Srinivasan collapsed at their home in Thikkodi Perumalpuram around 1:00am and was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Notably, Usha was not at home during this incident, as she was returning from a parliamentary session.
Personal life
Srinivasan's background and family details
Srinivasan was born to Narayanan and Sarojini of the Vengali tharavad in Kuttikkad, Ponnani. He served as a deputy superintendent with the Central Industrial Security Force before his retirement. In 1991, he married PT Usha, who is also his distant relative. The couple had one son together, Dr. Ujjwal Vignesh. Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized.