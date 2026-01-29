Champions League: These 5 Premier League teams gain R16 berths 

5 English teams gained direct qualification for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season. Matchweek 8 produced some cracking contests with a lot of turns and twists. Out of the 8 teams that have made it directly to the R16, five are Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have made the cut.

Arsenal Arsenal complete Champions League group stage with 100% win record Arsenal completed a flawless Champions League 2025-26 league phase campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kairat Almaty. The match saw Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres score for the Gunners, who needed just one point to secure their position at the top of the table. Arsenal won each of their 8 matches in the group stage. They finished with 24 points.

Liverpool Liverpool thrash Qarabag FC 6-0, finish 3rd Arne Slot's Liverpool FC enjoyed a stunning display at Anfield. The Reds tamed Qarabag FC 6-0 to move through to the R16. Alexis Mac Allister scored a brace with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa also finding the net. This was Liverpool's sixth win of the campaign (L2), They finished third with 18 points, three behind Bayern Munich.

Man City Man City make it after Benfica stun Real Madrid Manchester City beat Galatasaray 2-0 as they made it through to the top eight of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side was in danger of being involved in a two-legged play-off in February after their shock defeat at Bodo/Glimt in Matchweek 7. Benfica's dramatic win over Real Madrid ensured the Blues progressed automatically. Man City finished 8th with 16 points (W5 D1 L2).

Information Thomas Frank's Tottenham make the cut after finishing 4th Thomas Frank guided Tottenham to an important victory at Eintracht Frankfurt gain a R16 berth in the Champions League. Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke scored as Spurs avoided having to play a two-leg play-off tie in February. They secured 4th place with 17 points.

Chelsea Chelsea finish 6th with Napoli scalp Chelsea FC secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League R16 after defeating Napoli 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Chelsea had to come from behind to clinch their first away win in this competition in over three years. Joao Pedro was the star of the show, scoring two second-half goals. The Blues finished sixth. They secured their 5th win (D1 L2).