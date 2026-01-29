Chelsea's Joao Pedro shines as Napoli ousted from Champions League

Chelsea FC have secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after defeating Napoli 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The victory came after a thrilling match where Chelsea had to come from behind to clinch their first away win in this competition in over three years. Joao Pedro was the star of the show, scoring two second-half goals that helped his team turn the tide in their favor.

Match details Chelsea's journey to victory Chelsea started strong with captain Reece James winning a penalty in the 18th minute after his free-kick hit Juan Jesus's hand. Enzo Fernandez converted the spot-kick, giving Chelsea an early lead. However, Napoli responded with Antonio Vergara and Rasmus Hojlund scoring just before half-time to put their team ahead. Cole Palmer was substituted at half-time and assisted both of Pedro's second-half goals, turning the match around for Chelsea.

Strategy shift Chelsea's tactical adjustments and impact players Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation, matching Napoli's setup. Despite some defensive vulnerabilities, Chelsea took the lead through Fernandez's penalty. However, Napoli equalized with Vergara's stunning solo goal and Hojlund's close-range finish. At half-time, Rosenior switched to a back four and introduced Palmer for Pedro Neto. The changes paid off as Palmer assisted Joao Pedro for an equalizer from outside the box in the 61st minute.

Final moments Chelsea secure victory and advance to knockout stage With the score tied, Napoli brought on Romelu Lukaku against his former club. However, Chelsea capitalized on a counterattack when Palmer found Joao Pedro in the 82nd minute. The Brazilian forward drove home the winner, sending Chelsea into the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since Rosenior took charge.

