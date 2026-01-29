Sophie Molineux named Australia Women's all-format skipper, replaces Alyssa Healy 

In a major development, Sophie Molineux has been appointed as the Australian women's cricket team's all-format captain, taking over from Alyssa Healy . The 28-year-old Victorian spinner will lead the team for the first time during the WT20I leg of the multi-format home series against India, starting February 15. Molineux's elevation comes ahead of current vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, who will continue in her role. Ashleigh Gardner has also been named as a second vice-captain under Molineux and McGrath.

Leadership transition Molineux expresses gratitude for captaincy role Expressing her gratitude for the captaincy role, Molineux said, "It's a real honor to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of." She acknowledged Healy's huge impact on the team and the game. The new captain is looking forward to working with a strong group of players with plenty of natural leaders, as well as exciting talent coming through.

Captaincy journey Molineux takes over from retiring captain Healy Despite not having played WT20Is or WTests since 2024 due to a knee injury, Molineux has been chosen for the national job because of her success as the Renegades captain. She led the club to its first title in the 2024-25 season. Molineux will lead Australia for the first time in three WT20Is against India in mid-February. Notably, Healy will return to lead in her farewell WODI series and final WTest match at the WACA in early March.

Advertisement

Workload management Captaincy will be managed due to injury history National selector Shawn Flegler has said that Molineux was the right choice as captain despite her not playing every game due to her injury history. He said, "We will continue to manage Sophie's workload, prioritizing key tournaments and major international series following injury challenges in recent seasons." As mentioned, McGrath remains the vice-captain, while Gardner has been elevated to the vice-captain role alongside McGrath.

Advertisement

Squads WT20I and WODI squad for India series WT20I squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux (captain), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham. WODI squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (captain), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.