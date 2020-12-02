HMD Global has reduced the prices of its Nokia C3 model in India by up to Rs. 1,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature, and is applicable to both online as well as offline markets. With the latest price-revision, the 3GB RAM variant of the C3 has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 whereas the 2GB RAM model has received a price-cut of Rs. 500.

Design and display Nokia C3: At a glance

The Nokia C3 has a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is offered in Nordic Blue and Sand Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia C3 has a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with autofocus and LED flash support. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia C3 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Android 10 and packs a 3,040mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?