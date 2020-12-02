Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 02:04 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the V20 Pro 5G model in India.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a total of five cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It is now available for purchase via all the leading online as well as offline sales channels.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a wide notch for the dual selfie cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards, Rs. 2,500 extra off on exchange, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months.
