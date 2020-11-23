Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 07:13 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is working to launch the Note 9 Pro 5G model in China on November 26. In the latest development, Redmi's General Manager, Lu Weibing, has confirmed that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Separately, a leaked poster has also revealed the other specifications of the handset, including a 108MP quad rear camera system and a 120Hz LCD screen.
As per the leaks, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will offer a quad rear camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be revealed at the time of launch on November 26. However, it is tipped to carry a starting price-tag of around CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000).
