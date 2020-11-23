Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 03:32 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is planning to launch its next batch of flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, sometime around March 2021. In the latest update, tipster @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Pro model, revealing its design details and key features.
According to the images, the OnePlus 9 Pro will look similar to its predecessor but with a redesigned rear camera unit.
Just like the 8 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and an IP68-rated metal-glass construction. On the rear, it will have a rectangular-shaped quad camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint scanner.
The OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a quad camera system on the rear side and a single selfie snapper on the front. However, the specifications of the sensors are unknown as of now.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 55,000.
