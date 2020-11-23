Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a new 'Disappearing Messages' feature that allows users to send self-deleting messages in individual chats as well as group conversations. After the initial phased roll-out, the feature has finally arrived on all WhatsApp-supported devices and platforms including Android, iOS, KaiOS, WhatsApp Web as well as the WhatsApp Desktop app. Here's a guide on how to use the feature.

About the feature First, let's understand the 'Disappearing Messages' feature

WhatsApp's 'Disappearing Messages' feature lets you share self-destructing messages with friends and family that will automatically delete after seven days. Unfortunately, there is no option to adjust the self-destruct timer. WhatsApp warns that disappearing messages feature should be used with trusted individuals since it is possible for someone to forward or take a screenshot of a message before it disappears.

Process How to use the feature on Android and iOS smartphones

To send disappearing messages to an individual, tap the contact's name and scroll down to find 'Disappearing Messages.' Next, tap on it and select 'On' to activate the feature. Once enabled, you won't lose older messages but all the new messages sent by either party will be deleted after seven days. Also, both the parties will have the option to turn it off.

Information In Group chats, only admins can enable/disable 'Disappearing Messages'

If you are a group admin, you can enable/disable disappearing messages in the group chat. Once enabled, messages in the chat will disappear after seven days. To activate, open the group chat and tap on the group name. Next, tap 'Disappearing Messages' and select 'On.'

Other platforms How to use 'Disappearing Messages' on KaiOS, Web, Desktop App