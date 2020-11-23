Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 03:34 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO is all set to announce its budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared several teasers of the handset, confirming its key specifications.
As per the teasers, the POCO M3 will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch screen, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the POCO M3 will have a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a triple camera system.
The handset will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It will be available in Black, Yellow, and Purple color options.
The POCO M3 will have a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will bear an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The POCO M3 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 will be announced at the launch event on November 24. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
