POCO is all set to announce its budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared several teasers of the handset, confirming its key specifications. As per the teasers, the POCO M3 will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch screen, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

As per the leaks, the POCO M3 will have a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a triple camera system. The handset will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will be available in Black, Yellow, and Purple color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 will have a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will bear an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?