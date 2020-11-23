Microsoft is planning to launch its Android-powered dual-screen phone, the Surface Duo, in Europe and the UK in early-2021. As per the reports, the tech giant is in talks with mobile carriers to introduce the device in those two markets. To recall, the Surface Duo was first introduced in the US in September, and it comes with a polarizing design and lackluster hardware.

Microsoft Surface Duo: At a glance

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch (1350x1800 pixels) OLED screens with an aspect ratio of 4:3 that join together via a 360-degree hinge to provide an 8.1-inch (1800x2700 pixels) tablet-like form-factor. The device tips the scales at 250 grams and is 9.9mm thick in the closed state. For biometric authentication, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Microsoft Surface Duo offers a single 11MP (f/2.0) camera that is positioned just above the right screen. According to the company, the sensor is optimized to serve as both the front and rear camera. It can also record 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Under the hood

The Microsoft Surface Duo draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,577mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

How much does it cost?