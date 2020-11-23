Samsung is expected to launch its next crop of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14, 2021. In the latest development, 91mobiles has learnt from reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal that the upcoming S21 series will offer 5G support in India. The trio will have a punch-hole design, flagship internals, and up to five rear cameras.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

According to the previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. The S21 and S21+ will bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively, whereas the top-of-the-line S21 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. All the three models will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen with an integrated fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 and S21+ will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, they will have a 12MP snapper. The S21 Ultra will offer a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 40MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. They will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?