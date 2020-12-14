If you are planning to own a mid-range smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions via Yes Bank Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 22,999 (MRP: Rs. 28,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on EMI transactions via Yes Bank Credit Cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 10,650 (depending on the model).

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood