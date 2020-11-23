South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its Galaxy A02 smartphone in mid-December. In the latest development, SamMobile has reported that the successor to the Galaxy A01 will sport a 5,000mAh battery. It should also come with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 450 chipset. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A02: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will feature an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a significant bezel at the bottom. Meanwhile, there will be a dual-camera setup on the rear. The smartphone will have a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. No information regarding a fingerprint reader is available yet.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, however, there will be a single 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage expandable via microSD card. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will offer support for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information How much will it cost?