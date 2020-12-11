The Union Health Ministry announced it has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application - named Co-WIN - for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery by authorities. The app will also help in recording data as well as enabling people to register themselves for vaccination. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Co-WIN will play an important role in monitoring the vaccination process. Here's more.

Details One can register if they want the vaccine: Bhushan

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine," Bhushan announced at a recent press conference. In India, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is likely to commence soon as three vaccine-makers, including Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech, have already applied for emergency use authorization.

Immunization drive 'Every Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated'

Bhushan said the Co-WIN platform will play a crucial role in facilitating the immunization drive in the country. "The digital platform Co-WIN application and Dashboard will help monitor the entire vaccination process," he stated. "Every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated," he said, adding that line-listing of "Prioritized Population Groups for COVID-19 Vaccination" is also being done.

Vaccine distribution Co-WIN, the go-to app for COVID-19 vaccine distribution program: Centre

Projecting Co-WIN as the go-to resource for COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, Bhushan said it will also help agencies in keeping track of the vaccination program. He said it will send real-time data of cold-storage facilities and their temperatures to the main server. "There are five modules in Co-WIN app - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module, and report module," he added.

Modules #1 About the different modules in Co-WIN app

In the Co-WIN app, the administrator module is for administrators who will be conducting the COVID-19 immunization sessions. It will let them create sessions following which respective vaccinators and managers are notified. On the other hand, the registration module allows Indian citizens to get themselves registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine. This will also upload bulk data on the co-morbidities provided by surveyors/local authorities.

Modules #2 The vaccination, beneficiary acknowledgment, report modules