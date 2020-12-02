Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 11:38 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai has recalled 456 units of its KONA Electric SUV sold in India between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. According to the company, this is a voluntary recall to inspect any potential electrical deficiencies in the car's high-voltage battery system.
Owners of the affected KONA will be notified to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorized Hyundai Electric Vehicle Dealers.
The Hyundai KONA Electric has a closed front grille with a charging point concealed behind it, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlamps, and wrap-around taillights.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a length of 4,180mm.
The Hyundai KONA Electric packs a 100kW motor that draws power from a 39.2kWh battery pack. The powertrain comes mated to an automatic gearbox and generates 134.1hp of power and 395Nm of torque. On a single charge, the KONA delivers an ARAI-certified range of 452km.
The Hyundai KONA Electric has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it gets multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, a parking camera, as well as ABS with EBD.
In India, the Hyundai KONA Electric SUV starts at Rs. 23.75 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 23.94 lakh for the range-topping dual-tone trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
