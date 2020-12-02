Hyundai has recalled 456 units of its KONA Electric SUV sold in India between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. According to the company, this is a voluntary recall to inspect any potential electrical deficiencies in the car's high-voltage battery system. Owners of the affected KONA will be notified to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorized Hyundai Electric Vehicle Dealers.

Exteriors Hyundai KONA Electric: At a glance

The Hyundai KONA Electric has a closed front grille with a charging point concealed behind it, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a length of 4,180mm.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai KONA Electric packs a 100kW motor that draws power from a 39.2kWh battery pack. The powertrain comes mated to an automatic gearbox and generates 134.1hp of power and 395Nm of torque. On a single charge, the KONA delivers an ARAI-certified range of 452km.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Hyundai KONA Electric has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, blind-spot collision avoidance, a parking camera, as well as ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?