Hyundai's KONA Electric SUV has been awarded a 5-star rating in an assessment conducted by Green NCAP. The company's IONIQ Electric model was granted a similar rating last year. The vehicle received the highest possible score in the all-electric subcompact SUV segment based on three parameters: clean air, greenhouse gases, and energy efficiency. Here are more details.

Green NCAP is an independent organization that promotes the development of four-wheelers that are clean, energy-efficient, and do not cause harm to the environment. Hyundai KONA Electric received maximum points for clean air and greenhouse gases since there are no tailpipe emissions. Its energy efficiency is also within the zone for which maximum points are awarded.

The KONA Electric has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a closed front bumper housing an asymmetric charging port as well as small air dams, and a muscular bonnet. It also comes with sleek headlights, a revised rear bumper, and wrap-around tail lamps. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a length of 4,180mm.

The Hyundai KONA Electric packs two electric motors and is offered with a choice of two battery packs: 39.2kWh and 64kWh. The former combination generates 134hp/395Nm and delivers a range of 304km while the latter makes 201hp/395Nm and offers a range of 483km.

The Hyundai KONA Electric has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional power steering wheel and ventilated leather seats. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit warning, blind-spot collision avoidance, a parking camera, and emergency call function. The car also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for BlueLink connected car technology and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

