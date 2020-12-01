Husqvarna is likely to launch its Svartpilen 401 model in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will come with spoked wheels, rounded headlamp as well as mirrors, and minimal body graphics. Here's our roundup.

Design Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: At a glance

The India-bound Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will have an exposed design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a large headlamp, an upswept exhaust, and simple paintwork. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on spoked wheels wrapped in off-road-friendly tires.

Information Power and performance

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 42.9hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37Nm. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by 43mm WP USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?