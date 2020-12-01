Japanese automaker Nissan will launch its Magnite SUV in India tomorrow i.e. December 2. The bookings for the upcoming crossover are already underway. As for the highlights, the Magnite has a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in four trim levels of XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

The Magnite SUV will be up for grabs with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that makes 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car offers dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?