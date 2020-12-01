Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 06:53 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Nissan will launch its Magnite SUV in India tomorrow i.e. December 2. The bookings for the upcoming crossover are already underway.
As for the highlights, the Magnite has a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered in four trim levels of XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium.
Nissan Magnite has a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
The Magnite SUV will be up for grabs with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that makes 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control.
It packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car offers dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Nissan Magnite will be revealed tomorrow. However, it is likely to start at Rs. 5.50 lakh for the entry-level XE model and go up to Rs. 9.55 lakh for the range-topping XV Premium CVT trim.
