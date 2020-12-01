Yamaha has launched a Vintage edition of its FZS-FI motorcycle in India. It offers a blend of style and technology to attract younger customers looking for a more connected ride experience. As for the highlights, the bike gets a leather finish seat, 'vintage' graphics, and support for the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X' app via Bluetooth. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage edition: At a glance Credits:

The Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage edition offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a new single piece 2-level seat with a leather finish, an upswept exhaust pipe, 'vintage' body graphics, and an LED headlamp. The bike has a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X' app. It weighs 137kg and has a 13-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12.23hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.6Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZS-FI Vintage edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?