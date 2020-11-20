Expanding its portfolio of motorcycles in India, KTM has launched the 250 Adventure quarter-liter adventure tourer. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 248cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 250 Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 250 Adventure features a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, and a sleek headlamp cluster. It also gets an upswept exhaust and a raised windscreen. The bike rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. It also gets KTM PowerParts like GPS brackets, crash bungs, a radiator protection grille, and handlebar pads.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. The mill makes 29.5hp of power, 24Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets an off-road riding mode. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are handled by WP APEX 43mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?