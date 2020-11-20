Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 04:51 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its portfolio of motorcycles in India, KTM has launched the 250 Adventure quarter-liter adventure tourer.
As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 248cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection.
Here's our roundup.
The KTM 250 Adventure features a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, and a sleek headlamp cluster. It also gets an upswept exhaust and a raised windscreen.
The bike rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. It also gets KTM PowerParts like GPS brackets, crash bungs, a radiator protection grille, and handlebar pads.
The KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection. The mill makes 29.5hp of power, 24Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.
To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets an off-road riding mode.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are handled by WP APEX 43mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant KTM 250 Adventure motorbike carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,48,256 (ex-showroom Delhi). Interested buyers can book the tourer via KTM showrooms across the country.
