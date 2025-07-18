Afghanistan, Bangladesh reportedly set to play T20I series in UAE

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are likely to play a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed, but ESPNcricinfo reports that the matches could take place after the Asia Cup in September and before Bangladesh's six white-ball matches against West Indies in mid-October. Here are further details on the same.

Series completion Completing the all-format engagement The upcoming T20I series will complete the second part of an all-format engagement that was initially scheduled for July 2024. This included two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. However, the original schedule was revised to include only white-ball matches. The series was later postponed due to weather conditions and Bangladesh's packed schedule.

Previous encounter Preparations for T20 World Cup The teams had their last encounter in November 2024, when Afghanistan won the three-match ODI leg of the tour 2-1. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are currently discussing plans to play two Tests sometime next year. If it goes ahead, this T20I series would be a major addition to Bangladesh's preparations for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.