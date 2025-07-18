Afghanistan, Bangladesh reportedly set to play T20I series in UAE
What's the story
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are likely to play a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed, but ESPNcricinfo reports that the matches could take place after the Asia Cup in September and before Bangladesh's six white-ball matches against West Indies in mid-October. Here are further details on the same.
Series completion
Completing the all-format engagement
The upcoming T20I series will complete the second part of an all-format engagement that was initially scheduled for July 2024. This included two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. However, the original schedule was revised to include only white-ball matches. The series was later postponed due to weather conditions and Bangladesh's packed schedule.
Previous encounter
Preparations for T20 World Cup
The teams had their last encounter in November 2024, when Afghanistan won the three-match ODI leg of the tour 2-1. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are currently discussing plans to play two Tests sometime next year. If it goes ahead, this T20I series would be a major addition to Bangladesh's preparations for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.
Schedule gap
Filling a gap in Afghanistan's schedule
The T20I series will also fill a gap in Afghanistan's schedule between the Asia Cup and a full tour of Zimbabwe starting late October. After that, they have three T20Is each against West Indies and New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup. This series will be their first meeting since their T20 World Cup clash in June 2024, which saw Afghanistan win and qualify for their first-ever semi-finals at a World Cup.