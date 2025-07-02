Charith Asalanka slams his fifth ODI century: Key stats

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has slammed his fifth century in ODI cricket. Asalanka reached the three-figure mark in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Lankan batter led from the front after his side was down to 29/3. He added two brief stands with Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage to lead SL's fightback. Here are the key stats.

Knock Asalanka leads SL's fightback SL skipper Asalanka, who opted to bat first, came in when the side lost three wickets for just 29 runs. Asalanka finally found some support from Kusal Mendis thereafter. However, the latter departed before the 100-run mark. Asalanka then took SL past 150 along with Janith Liyanage. Although the lower order faced a collapse, Asalanka completed his ton off 117 balls.

Information Asalanka stands firm till the end Asalanka continued with his knock despite losing wickets at the other end. With some contributions from Milan Priyanath Rathnayake and Wanindu Hasaranga, he propelled SL past 200. SL were eventually bowled out for 244 as Asalanka managed a 123-ball 106 (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Stats A look at his ODI stats As mentioned, Asalanka raced to his fifth century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries. In 74 ODIs, the Lankan batter has racked up 2,480 runs at an average of 44-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of over 91 in ODIs. Notably, four of his ODI tons have come at home. His only other century has come at a neutral venue.