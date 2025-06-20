Kamindu Mendis gets past 5,000 runs in FC cricket: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's rising cricket sensation Kamindu Mendis brought up a fine half-century on Day 4 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Galle.
With his 80th run in the game, the youngster also went past 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He is now approaching his sixth Test hundred.
It was an important knock from Kamindu which powered SL past 440. Notably, the Tigers posted 495/10 while batting first.
Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine knock from Kamindu
The Lankans were well placed at 293/3 when Kamindu arrived on the third day.
He recorded 35-plus stands with Pathum Nissanka (187) and Dhananjaya de Silva (19) to put the hosts further on command.
While Kamindu was unbeaten on 37*at stumps on Day 3, he brought up his fifty on Day 4 morning.
It has indeed been an important knock from the youngster.
Information
Kamindu's run in FC cricket
Playing his 57th First-Class match as per ESPNcricinfo, Kamindu has raced past 5,000 runs at a stunning average of 61-plus. No other SL batter with at least 3,000 FC runs averages 60-plus. This was the batter's 24th FC fifty as the tally also includes 18 tons (HS: 200*).
Impressive stats
Kamindu's stellar Test career
Meanwhile, Mendis has been in phenomenal form in Test cricket as well, amassing over 1,250 runs from 13 games at an impressive average of 64-plus.
This includes five tons and as many fifties. During his stay, Kamindu also went past 500 runs at home (100s: 2, 50s: 2) as his average in this regard is 70-plus.
Meanwhile, this was his fourth 50-plus score across five innings against the Tigers (100s: 2).