Kamindu Mendis gets past 5,000 runs in FC cricket: Stats 

What's the story

Sri Lanka's rising cricket sensation Kamindu Mendis brought up a fine half-century on Day 4 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Galle.

With his 80th run in the game, the youngster also went past 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He is now approaching his sixth Test hundred.

It was an important knock from Kamindu which powered SL past 440. Notably, the Tigers posted 495/10 while batting first.

