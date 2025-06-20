Decoding highest individual scores for Bangladesh batters in Galle (Tests)
What's the story
Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant 163 helped Bangladesh post a strong total of 494/10 in the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.
The match is being played at Galle, where rain interrupted play, allowing only 61 overs to be bowled.
Rahim was well supported by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (148) as the duo recorded a historic double-hundred partnership.
Here we decode the highest individual scores by Bangladesh batters in Galle (Tests).
#1
Mushfiqur Rahim - 200 in 2013
Rahim also happens to be Bangladesh's only double-centurion on SL soil.
He accomplished the milestone during the 2013 Galle Test.
Responding to SL's massive first innings score of 570/4d, the Tigers were reduced to 177/4 when the then-skipper Rahim joined Mohammad Ashraful.
The dup scripted history with a 267-run stand as Bangladesh finished at 638/10 in the eventually tied affair.
While Ashraful (190) missed out on a double-hundred, Rahim reached the landmark, scoring a 321-ball 200 (22 fours, 1 six).
#2
Mohammad Ashraful - 190 in 2013
As mentioned, Ashraful also batted brilliantly in the aforementioned Galle game.
He arrived at number three and put on a solid effort.
The veteran batter played the second fiddle in the partnership with Rahim as his 190-run knock required 417 balls.
He smoked 20 fours besides a six before Rangana Herath trapped him.
Nevertheless, his efforts were pivotal in helping Bangladesh earn a first-innings lead.
#3
Mushfiqur Rahim - 163 in 2025
Rahim's 163 in the 2025 game is the only other 150-plus score by a Bangladesh batter on SL soil (Tests).
Despite a shaky start to their innings, with three early wickets falling within the first 15 overs, Rahim's knock steadied the ship for Bangladesh.
He and captain Shanto built a solid 264-run partnership that put the visitors in a strong position.
Rahim was eventually dismissed for 163 off 350 balls (9 fours) as his side finished at 495/10.
Information
Najmul Hossain Shanto - 148 in 2025
Shanto narrowly missed out on the 150-run landmark, having been dismissed for 148 in the 2025 match. He smoked 15 fours besides a six during his 279-ball stay. Notably, Bangladesh's first innings saw Shanto and Rahim become just the second Bangladesh pair to record a 250-plus partnership on Lankan soil