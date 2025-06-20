Decoding highest individual scores for Bangladesh batters in Galle (Tests) 

What's the story

Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant 163 helped Bangladesh post a strong total of 494/10 in the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

The match is being played at Galle, where rain interrupted play, allowing only 61 overs to be bowled.

Rahim was well supported by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (148) as the duo recorded a historic double-hundred partnership.

Here we decode the highest individual scores by Bangladesh batters in Galle (Tests).