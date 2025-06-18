WCL 2025: Gayle, Bravo, Pollard to play for WI champions
The West Indies Champions have named a star-studded squad for the upcoming 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL).
The team is a mix of explosive players and seasoned veterans, with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard leading the batting attack.
Other notable names in the squad are Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Sulieman Benn.
The second WCL edition will be held in July-August this year.
A look at the WI champions' squad
As mentioned, the West Indies Champions have put together a star-studded squad for WCL 2025.
The batting lineup features powerhouses like Gayle, Pollard, Dwayne Smith, and Lendl Simmons.
The pace department also have the experienced Fidel Edwards, Shannon Gabriel, and Sheldon Cottrell.
Ashley Nurse and Sulieman Benn are among the star spinners.
All about WCL 2025
The second World Championship of Legends season will be held from July 18 to August 2.
Apart from West Indies Champions, five other teams will feature—India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, and England Champions.
The top four teams from the round-robin format will then advance to the knockout stage.
Edgbaston (Birmingham), County Ground (Northampton), Grace Road (Leicester), and Headingley (Leeds) will host the matches.
Here's the full squad
WI have won two T20 World Cups
To recall, some of these are players are T20 World Cup winners for the Windies. WI won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup titles under the leadership of Daren Sammy.