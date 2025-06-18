What's the story

The West Indies Champions have named a star-studded squad for the upcoming 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The team is a mix of explosive players and seasoned veterans, with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard leading the batting attack.

Other notable names in the squad are Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Sulieman Benn.

The second WCL edition will be held in July-August this year.