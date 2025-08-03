New Zealand's Nathan Smith ruled out of 2nd Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe due to an abdominal strain. The injury was sustained while batting on Day 2 of the first Test in Bulawayo. Smith was on 22 in the first innings when he felt pain in his stomach area and retired hurt. An MRI scan later confirmed the strain, which is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. Here's more.

Replacement Foulkes gets maiden Test call-up In light of Smith's absence, Zak Foulkes has been given his first-ever Test call-up. Foulkes is a recent participant in the T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and South Africa. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Ben Lister has been named as cover for Will O'Rourke, who reported back stiffness on Day 3 of the first Test and is currently under observation. According to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release, the player is being monitored. O'Rourke bowled 13 and 10 overs respectively in the 1st Test across 2 innings.

Information A look at Foulkes' FC stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Foulkes, 24, has played 19 First-Class games. He owns 57 wickets at 27.15 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. With the bat, has owns a tally of 544 runs at 19.42.