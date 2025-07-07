These South African batters boast triple tons in Test cricket

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made history by scoring a triple century in his debut Test as captain. The 27-year-old achieved this feat on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Monday. He eventually walked back on an unbeaten 367 as SA declared at 626/5. Here we look at South African batters with triple-hundreds in Test cricket.

#1 Wiaan Mulder - 367* vs Zimbabwe, 2025 South Africa had a turbulent start in Bulawayo, having been reduced to 24/2. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He later added 200-plus runs alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Dewald Brevis and Kyle Verreynne supported Mulder on Day 2. Starting Day 2 at the overnight score of 264*, Mulder added 103 runs to his total. Mulder's 334-ball 367* is now the fifth-highest individual score in Tests (49 fours, 4 sixes).

DYK Mulder registered these records Mulder reached his triple century in just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest in Test cricket. At 27 years and 138 days old, he broke the record for the youngest Test captain to score a triple hundred. Mulder also became the very first batter with a 350-plus score in an away Test. The SA skipper became the batter with the second-most fours in a Test innings (49).