These South African batters boast triple tons in Test cricket
What's the story
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has made history by scoring a triple century in his debut Test as captain. The 27-year-old achieved this feat on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Monday. He eventually walked back on an unbeaten 367 as SA declared at 626/5. Here we look at South African batters with triple-hundreds in Test cricket.
#1
Wiaan Mulder - 367* vs Zimbabwe, 2025
South Africa had a turbulent start in Bulawayo, having been reduced to 24/2. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He later added 200-plus runs alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Dewald Brevis and Kyle Verreynne supported Mulder on Day 2. Starting Day 2 at the overnight score of 264*, Mulder added 103 runs to his total. Mulder's 334-ball 367* is now the fifth-highest individual score in Tests (49 fours, 4 sixes).
DYK
Mulder registered these records
Mulder reached his triple century in just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest in Test cricket. At 27 years and 138 days old, he broke the record for the youngest Test captain to score a triple hundred. Mulder also became the very first batter with a 350-plus score in an away Test. The SA skipper became the batter with the second-most fours in a Test innings (49).
#2
Hashim Amla - 311* vs England, 2012
Hashim Amla is the only other SA batter with a triple-hundred in Tests. He played a truly epic knock against England at The Oval, in 2012. Coming in with South Africa reeling at 1/1, he batted for more than 10 hours and scored an unbeaten 311 off 529 balls (35 fours). His innings helped South Africa win the match by an innings and take the series lead.