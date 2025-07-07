3rd ODI: Bangladesh eye maiden series win in Sri Lanka

The third and deciding ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 8. The match is crucial for both teams, with Bangladesh seeking their first-ever ODI series victory in Sri Lanka. The series is currently leveled at 1-1. The hosts will be looking to avoid a repeat of their previous match, where they failed to chase down a target of 249 runs despite being close. Here is the preview.

Match conditions Pitch report and weather conditions The pitch at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known to be bowler-friendly, with an average first-innings being 244. The surface may be damp, providing movement for new-ball bowlers both off the seam and through the air. As the match progresses and the surface dries out, batting conditions are expected to improve. Cloudy weather with possible light rain during the game is also predicted.

Information Here are the streaming details The match will get underway at 2:30pm IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00pm. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

H2H A look at the head-to-head records As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head stats in ODIs. The Lankan Lions have secured 44 wins while Bangladesh registered only 13 victories (NR: 2). SL have won 21 of their 23 concluded home ODIs against Bangladesh. The Tigers won 2-1 when these two sides last met in an ODI series, in Bangladesh last year.

Match highlights Bangladesh's 2nd ODI performance and areas of improvement Bangladesh's come-from-behind win in the second ODI was due to contributions from several key players. Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy both scored half-centuries, while Shamim Hossain surprised everyone with his bowling. He bowled nine overs for just 22 runs and took the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka. However, Bangladesh will be looking to improve their batting partnerships and middle-order stability in this decisive match.

Team dynamics Sri Lanka's 2nd ODI performance and areas of improvement Sri Lankan bowlers dominated both ODIs, with Asitha Fernando taking four wickets in the second game. However, their batters need to build more partnerships rather than relying on individual performances. Kusal Mendis's dismissal triggered a slowdown that cost them the second game. Despite Janith Liyanage's middle-order contribution, they need to capitalize on good starts and get more from their lower-middle order in this crucial match.

XIs Here are the probable XIs Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando. Bangladesh Probable XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.