Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Presenting key player battles

The first game of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka , ended in a draw. It was a high-scoring affair in Galle, which was significantly interrupted by rain. The two teams will now meet in the second and final Test at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club, starting on June 25. Here we decode the key player battles.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto vs Asitha Fernando Najmul Hossain Shanto scripted history in Galle as he became the first Bangladesh captain to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Asitha Fernando, who took a four-fer in Bangladesh's first innings, will have the onus to keep Shanto quiet in Colombo. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer averages 22.31 versus left-handed batters in Tests. Shanto, meanwhile, has three Test hundreds in SL.

#2 Litton Das vs Tharindu Ratnayake Litton Das also starred with a 90-run knock in the opener. However, debutant spinner Tharindu Ratnayake trapped him on both occasions. It was a decent debut for Ratnayake as he trapped three batters apiece across both his outings. The ambidextrous finger spinner would want to put up a similar or even better show in Colombo. Notably, Litton overall averages 38.47 versus spin bowling (Tests).

#3 Dinesh Chandimal vs Taijul Islam With Angelo Mathews retiring after the opener, Dinesh Chandimal is now the most experienced batter in the SL Test team. The latter, who made a fifty in the Galle Test, must step up in the Colombo. Veteran left-arm spinner Taijul Islam will look to dent Chandimal's plans. He dismissed him in the fourth innings of the Galle Test.