Newcastle United eye 'this' striker after Benjamin Sesko snub: Details

Newcastle United are interested in signing FC Porto's young striker, Samu Aghehowa. As per The Athletic, the Magpies rate the striker high among small number of options to bolster attack. So far, no formal approach has been made. There is also no guarantee if the deal would happen. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the few options for Newcastle to strengthen their attack this summer. Here's more.

Performance review Aghehowa's impressive debut season with Porto Aghehowa, formerly known as Omorodion, had a stellar debut season with FC Porto. He netted an impressive 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions. The striker even scored twice against Manchester United in last season's Europa League group stage. In the 2023-24 season, the player was on loan from Atletico Madrid at Alaves in La Liga. He managed 8 goals in 34 La Liga games that season.

Contract details Chelsea came close to signing Aghehowa last summer Last summer, Chelsea had agreed a £34.5 million deal with Atletico Madrid for Aghehowa but the move fell through. He later joined Porto for €15 million and signed a five-year contract with the club, which includes a €100 million release clause until 2029. Despite not making any first-team appearances for Atletico, he spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Alaves where he scored eight goals.

Transfer challenges Newcastle snubbed by Benjamin Sesko Newcastle's hunt for a striker has been complicated by transfer rejections. The club had a bid of €82.5 million plus €2.5 million in add-ons accepted for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the player opted for Manchester United instead. Man United struck a deal which breaks down to an initial £66.3m (€76.5m) and £7.37m (€8.5m) in performance related add-ons. Sesko will be unveiled by the Red Devils on Saturday when the side faces Fiorentina at Old Trafford in a friendly.

Information Other strikers to snub Newcastle this summer Newcastle saw both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro snub them in order to join Chelsea. Thereafter, the club missed out on Hugo Ekitike, despite submitting a bid to Eintracht Frankfurt. The player ended up choosing Liverpool.