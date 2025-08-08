Arsenal extend contract of Ethan Nwaneri: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Arsenal FC have announced that Ethan Nwaneri, one of its brightest young talents, has signed a new five-year contract with the club. The deal will keep the 18-year-old attacking midfielder at the Premier League side until summer 2030. Nwaneri's previous contract was set to expire in June 2026. "It means everything to me, I'm so happy to have got it done," he said after signing the new deal.
Future plans
'This is where I feel at home'
Nwaneri expressed his excitement about the new contract, saying, "This is where I feel at home and where I'm going to develop the best." He added that he sees this season as his first real one with a proper squad in the changing room. The young talent also spoke about his improved performance over the years, saying he's become more direct and added more goals to his game.
Career highlights
Nwaneri made history in September 2022
Nwaneri made history when he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League at just 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022. The attacking midfielder had an impressive breakout season with Arsenal last term, making 37 appearances across all competitions and scoring nine goals. 26 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored 4 goals. His stellar performance continued as he helped England Under-21s retain their European Championship title in Slovakia this June.
Premier League 2024-25
Decoding the player's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats
As mentioned, the player made 26 Premier League appearances last season for Arsenal. He was invloved in six goals (G4 A2). As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Nwaneri clocked 12 shots (excluding blocks) with 9 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork three times. Nwaneri created 16 chances and owned a pass accuracy of 89.01%. He completed three lay-offs and 37 take-ons. The youngster won 57 duels and had 50 touches in the opposition box.