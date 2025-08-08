Arsenal extend contract of Ethan Nwaneri: Decoding his stats

Arsenal FC have announced that Ethan Nwaneri, one of its brightest young talents, has signed a new five-year contract with the club. The deal will keep the 18-year-old attacking midfielder at the Premier League side until summer 2030. Nwaneri's previous contract was set to expire in June 2026. "It means everything to me, I'm so happy to have got it done," he said after signing the new deal.

Future plans 'This is where I feel at home' Nwaneri expressed his excitement about the new contract, saying, "This is where I feel at home and where I'm going to develop the best." He added that he sees this season as his first real one with a proper squad in the changing room. The young talent also spoke about his improved performance over the years, saying he's become more direct and added more goals to his game.

Career highlights Nwaneri made history in September 2022 Nwaneri made history when he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League at just 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022. The attacking midfielder had an impressive breakout season with Arsenal last term, making 37 appearances across all competitions and scoring nine goals. 26 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored 4 goals. His stellar performance continued as he helped England Under-21s retain their European Championship title in Slovakia this June.