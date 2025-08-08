By the numbers: Iga Swiatek at the US Open

Iga Swiatek will aim to sign off with the final women's singles Grand Slam event in 2025 - US Open , starting August 24. The Pole, who bagged the 2025 Wimbledon crown, will want to continue in the same vein, this time on hard court. Swiatek reached the semis at 2025 Australian Open and French Open respectively before clinching Wimbledon. Here are further details.

Information Swiatek at Grand Slams (overall and 2025) Swiatek is 100-20 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a six-time Slam winner and owns a 100% record in finals. She has reached six finals to date and holds a 6-0 record. In 2025, she is 17-2 at Grand Slams.

US Open Swiatek at the US Open Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2019, reaching the 2nd round. In 2020 and 2021, she was ousted in the 3rd and 4th rounds respectively. In 2022, Swiatek went on to claim the US Open title, defeating Ons Jabeur. This was followed by a 4th-round finish in 2023 and a quarter-final place in 2024. Swiatek is 20-5 at the US Open.