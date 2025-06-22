Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring twin centuries in Tests: Key stats

Najmul Hossain Shanto recently became the first Bangladesh captain to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. He achieved the remarkable feat during the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Shanto scored 148 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 125. Although the match ended in a draw, Shanto's remarkable feat made headlines.

#1 148 and 125* vs SL, Galle, 2025 Shanto made a solid 148 in the first innings of the recently-concluded Galle Test. He scripted a record-breaking 264-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim. The Bangladesh skipper smoked 15 fours and a six. Shanto also went past 2,000 Test runs, guiding Bangladesh to 495. His second ton came on Day 5. He slammed a 199-ball 125* (9 fours and 3 sixes) as Bangladesh declared (285/6).

#2 146 and 124 vs Afghanistan, Mirpur, 2023 In 2023, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 546 runs in the one-off Test in Mirpur. This is the third-biggest win (by runs) in Test history. Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored 146 and 124. Bangladesh posted 382 in the first innings, before bowling Afghanistan out for 146. Shanto slammed another ton as Bangladesh compiled 425/4d. Afghanistan later perished for 115.