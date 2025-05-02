Bangladesh to face UAE in two T20Is before Pakistan tour
What's the story
Bangladesh's cricket team will play two T20I matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month.
The Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the games will take place on May 17 and 19 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Following this series, Bangladesh will head to Pakistan for five more T20Is.
Notably, this will mark the second bilateral T20I series between Bangladesh and the UAE in the last three years.
Here are further details.
ECB statement
Emirates Cricket Board's commitment to hosting quality matches
Subhan Ahmad, COO of the Emirates Cricket Board, expressed excitement about hosting another bilateral T20I series with Bangladesh's men's team.
"The Emirates Cricket Board is always keen on providing opportunities to the UAE's national side against quality opponents," he said in a statement.
Ahmad also noted their recent experiences with other ICC Full Members and thanked Bangladesh for their support toward UAE cricket.
BCB's response
Bangladesh Cricket Board's perspective on the upcoming series
Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), was glad to be a part of this series.
Chowdhury said these matches will be vital for their team's preparations and are confident they will strengthen ties between BCB and ECB while entertaining fans.
"We are pleased to see the Bangladesh national team's return to the UAE. The BCB values the opportunity to engage in competitive cricket," stated Chowdhury as per Cricbuzz.