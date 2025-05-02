What's the story

Bangladesh's cricket team will play two T20I matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month.

The Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the games will take place on May 17 and 19 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Following this series, Bangladesh will head to Pakistan for five more T20Is.

Notably, this will mark the second bilateral T20I series between Bangladesh and the UAE in the last three years.

Here are further details.