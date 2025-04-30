What's the story

All-round Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

CSK were bundled out for 190 runs in 19.2 overs. At one stage, CSK were all set for a 200-plus total. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick stunned them.

Sam Curran slammed 88 for CSK.

In response, PBKS won the contest by 4 wickets (194/6).