All-round PBKS knock CSK out of IPL 2025: Key stats
What's the story
All-round Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
CSK were bundled out for 190 runs in 19.2 overs. At one stage, CSK were all set for a 200-plus total. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick stunned them.
Sam Curran slammed 88 for CSK.
In response, PBKS won the contest by 4 wickets (194/6).
Curran
6th IPL fifty for Curran
Curran scored 88 runs from 47 balls. He slammed 9 fours and 4 sixes.
In 63 IPL matches, Curran has raced to 992 runs from 52 innings at 25.43. His strike rate is 136.63. This was his 6th IPL fifty.
Meanwhile, this was Curran's 2nd fifty for CSK. He owns 351 runs from 27 matches (19 innings) at 23.40.
Information
Over 4,100 runs in T20s
Playing his 272nd T20 match, Curran has 4,180 runs at 23.88. This was his 25th fifty. He also owns 1 ton. Curran is racing close to 200 sixes (199) and 300 fours (298), as per ESPNcricinfo.
Chahal
Chahal becomes third player with multiple IPL hat-tricks
Chahal became the third player with multiple hat-tricks in the IPL. He joined the likes of Amit Mishra (3 - 2008, 2011, and 2013) and Yuvraj Singh (2 - 2009).
Notably, Chahal's first hat-trick came in the 2022 IPL edition.
Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the wrist-spinner dented Kolkata Knight Riders with his four-wicket haul.
Information
First bowler with this feat
As per Cricbuzz, Chahal is the first bowler with four wickets in an over in multiple IPL matches. He has joined Mishra (2013) and Andre Russell (2022) on this elite list. Chahal first attained this feat in his maiden hat-trick against KKR in 2022.
4-fers
Most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL
Chahal now has the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL history. With his ninth four-plus wicket haul, the wrist-spinner has overtaken Sunil Narine on this list (8).
In addition to Narine's 8 four-plus wicket hauls, the likes of Lasith Malinga (7) and Kagiso Rabada (6) are next in this list.
Records
Other notable records for Chahal
Chahal is now the fourth player with an IPL hat-trick for PBKS, joining Yuvraj, Axar Patel, and Curran.
He took the first hat-trick for a bowler in the IPL since 2023 (Rashid Khan).
This is also the first hat-trick against CSK and second at Chepauk after first-ever by Lakshmipathy Balaji in 2008.
Do you know?
377 wickets and 12 four-fers in T20s
Chahal, who owns 13 wickets in IPL 2025, has raced to 377 scalps in T20s from 322 matches. He averages a sound 23.34. This was his 12th four-wicket haul. He also owns two fifers.
Wickets
Chahal's IPL stats and numbers against CSK
Chahal is the only player with 200-plus wickets in the IPL. He has raced to 218 scalps from 170 IPL games at 22.36.
In addition to 8 four-fers, he owns a fifer as well.
In 19 matches versus CSK, Chahal has raced to 23 scalps at 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden four-fer versus the Super Kings.
PBKS
Arshdeep and Jansen claim 2 wickets each
PBKS pacers Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen picked two scalps each.
Arshdeep managed 2/25 from 3.2 overs. The left-arm pacer has raced to 13 wickets this season at 21.07.
Overall, he has 89 wickets in the IPL from 75 games at 26.14.
On the other hand, Jansen managed 2/30 from his 4 overs. In 10 matches this season, he owns 10 scalps.
Information
Dewald Brevis the only other CSK batter with 30-plus runs
Dewald Brevis scored a valiant 32-run knock from 26 balls. He smashed 2 fours and 1 six. He was the only other CSK player barring Curran to score 30-plus runs in this contest.
Jadeja
Jadeja completes 250 IPL matches
IPL ace Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 matches in the competition.
The southpaw owns 3,142 runs from 194 innings at 27.32. He owns 4 fifties.
With the ball, Jadeja owns 167 IPL scalps. He is 1 wicket shy of becoming CSK's highest wicket-taker.
Apart from CSK, Jadeja has also played for Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers in the tourney.
Prabhsimran
PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh slams 54
PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh hit his 2nd successive fifty of IPL 2025. His 54 from 36 balls had 5 fours and 3 sixes.
He has raced to 346 runs from 10 matches this season. He owns three fifties.
Overall, Singh now owns 1,102 runs from 44 matches at 25.04. This was his 6th fifty (100s: 1).
Shreyas
Skipper Shreyas Iyer shines for PBKS
Shreyas Iyer walked in at number three with PBKS being at 44/1. He shared a 72-run stand with Singh for the 2nd wicket.
He also added 44 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Shashank Singh.
Iyer managed 72 from 41 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 4). He struck at 175.61.
In 15 matches versus CSK, he owns 371 runs at 28.53 (50s: 2).
Stats
Iyer's IPL and T20 stats at a glance
Iyer now owns 3,487 runs from 126 IPL matches at 33.52. This was his 25th IPL fifty.
In IPL 2025, the Punjab captain has raced to 360 runs. This was his 4th fifty of the season.
He has struck at 180-plus and his average reads 51-plus.
Overall in T20s, he owns 6,334 runs at 33.69. This was his 41st fifty (100s: 3).
CSK
What about the CSK bowlers?
Khaleel Ahmed picked 2/28 from 3.4 overs. He now has 13 scalps in IPL 2025.
Jadeja picked 1/32 from three overs. Fellow spinner Noor Ahmad finished with 1/39 from his 4 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana finished with 2/45 from his 4 overs.
Lastly, Curran and Anshul Kamboj went wicketless.
Records
Unwanted records for Chennai
As per Cricbuzz, PBKS have defeated CSK in seven of the last eight games including three wins at Chepauk in three visits since 2023.
For the first time in their IPL history, the Super Kings have lost five consecutive games at Chepauk.
For the first time in their IPL history, CSK are going to miss consecutive seasons in playoffs.
Points
CSK get eliminated; PBKS rise to 2nd
CSK have become the first team to be eliminated from playoff race this season.
After 10 matches, CSK own 2 wins and 8 defeats. Their NRR reads -1.211.
PBKS have raced to 13 points from 10 games and have raced to 2nd. Their NRR is +0.270. This was PBKS' 6th win.