What's the story

In a must-win game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.

In their earlier meeting this season, Punjab won by 18 runs.

CSK's recent home record hasn't been great, with just one win in their last five home matches. Meanwhile, PBKS have blown hot and cold lately.

Here we present the match preview and key stats.