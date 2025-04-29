IPL 2025: CSK host PBKS in must-win encounter
What's the story
In a must-win game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.
In their earlier meeting this season, Punjab won by 18 runs.
CSK's recent home record hasn't been great, with just one win in their last five home matches. Meanwhile, PBKS have blown hot and cold lately.
Here we present the match preview and key stats.
Venue analysis
Pitch conditions favor spinners
The Chepauk pitch has been known to assist spinners, with the conditions getting more and more conducive for them as the match progresses.
Dew could play a role in how the pitch behaves, especially in the latter stages of the game.
So far, teams bowling first have won three of the five games here.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
CSK
CSK's struggle this season
This season has been difficult for CSK as they have managed only two wins from nine games so far and sit at the bottom of the points table.
With five matches left, their hopes of making it to the top four look bleak.
However, they are keen to finish the season on a high note by playing their best cricket in the remaining matches.
Batting has been their key weakness this season.
PBKS
PBKS's current standing and upcoming challenges
On the other hand, PBKS have enjoyed a fruitful season thus far, winning five of their nine matches. They are placed fifth with 11 points.
Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was affected by rain and ended with no result.
To make it to the top four, Shreyas Iyer's team will have to keep performing consistently as the competition heats up toward the end of the tournament.
H2H
Head-to-head record
The rivalry between these two teams is neck-to-neck, with Chennai Super Kings having a slight upper hand.
In their 31 IPL meetings, CSK have won 16 times. Meanwhile, PBKS have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This includes Super Over wins as well.
As mentioned, PBKS beat CSK earlier this season as centurion Priyansh Arya starred in that match. Meanwhile, PBKS own four wins and as many defeats versus the five-time champions in Chennai.
Player spotlight
Here are the key performers
Shreyas Iyer has scored 263 runs across five away matches this season.
His strike rate in these games goes up to 196.26. With 11 scalps at 22.72, Arshdeep Singh is PBKS' leading wicket-taker this year
Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad is leading the wicket charts for CSK with 14 wickets at 17.78.
Shivam Dube is the only CSK batter with 200-plus runs this season (242 at 34.57).
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XIs
PBKS (Probable XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
CSK (Probable XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact players: Harpreet Brar (PBKS) and Anshul Kamboj (CSK).
Poll